Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sent the world into a tizzy after they announced that they are now proud parents. Yes, the couple welcomed their first baby via surrogacy. As per a report in TMZ, the sources revealed Priyanka and Nick's baby was born on Saturday in a Southern California hospital via surrogacy. The report confirms that the couple has been blessed with a baby girl.

Sharing the merry news, they took to their respective social media handles and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

As soon as they dropped the post, their industry friends and fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt, Neha Kakkar and others dropped the best wishes. Pooja Hegde commented, “Congratulations. Shefali Shah poured in love and said, "Congratulations pc lots of love n blessings to the lill one". Huma Qureshi wrote, "This is amazing! @priyankachopra Congratulations @nickjonas."

Nick Jonas' brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas, are equally excited and overwhelmed to be an uncle, they immediately took to the comment section on Priyanka's post and dropped some hearts. Meanwhile, the couple was recently spotted strolling with their dogs at a beach near San Diego.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018. It was a three-day affair, which had both Christian and Hindu marriage traditions, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan.

On the work front, the actress is riding high on the success of her recent release The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson in the lead. Priyanka has several other projects in her kitty, namely Text for You, Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

