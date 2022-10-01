Priyanka Chopra With US VP Kamala Harris At White House Talk On Abortion Rights, Mansplaining | See Pics

PRIYANKA CHOPRA on Friday visited the White House and spoke with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum. The duo discussed important topics like abortion rights and pay parity. Earlier, Priyanka also represented UNICEF at the United Nations General Assembly.

Many fan pages have shared pictures from the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum.

#PICS 30.09.2022 | Priyanka Chopra speaks during the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, US @priyankachopra @VP pic.twitter.com/h5K17ho4YQ — Priyanka Chopra Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@Priyanka0nline) September 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Priyanka also retweeted a picture from the event.

Priyanka looks drop dead gorgeous in a yellow dress and matching heels. Earlier, Priyanka hosted the Global Citizen Festival 2022 event in New York and Nick Jonas performed at the event as well.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is enjoying his day out with his daughter Malti Marie. He also shared a glimpse of his fun day with his daughter. Whereas, Priyanka shared a glimpse of the White House in her Instagram story.

She shared a video in which she can be seen rehearsing ahead of the Global Citizen Festival. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "#RehearsalBTS Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying “it takes a village” to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick took their time out of their busy schedule in NYC and visited Priyanka's restaurant 'Sona'. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites." In the video, she can be seen enjoying her night out with Nick and Malala Yousafzai. Priyanka looked beautiful in a backless black dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She also shared a picture with her daughter Malti Marie when she attended the UN General Assembly in New York City. Sharing the pictures with her daughter, Priyanka wrote, "Our first trip to the big."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'. She will be seen the romantic movie 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.