Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Samantha Ruth Prabhu To 'Citadel' World: 'Can't Wait To Share It With You All'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans are over the moon as she will soon star in the action web series 'Citadel'. Prime Video took to social media to unveil her first look from the series, which will be produced by the Russo Brothers. The director duo are making Citadel in different countries which includes India as well. The American version of Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u all."

Meanwhile, sharing the first look of Samantha, Prime Video India wrote, "The mission is on. we have started rolling for the Indian instalment of Citadel."

Welcoming Samantha to the team, directors Raj & DK wrote, "Super excited to team up with this powerhouse once again! Welcome @Samanthaprabhu2 to the world of Citadel! Now filming."

Prime Video also announced Varun Dhawan as the lead role in Citadel and also unveiled his first look. Announcing the beginning of the filming, Prime Video wrote, "New spy in town! @varundvn starts filming the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe in January 2023. We can’t wait to see him in this new avatar!"

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in 'Shaakuntalam' and the release date of the film has now been postponed. The movie was earlier supposed to release on February 17, 2023. Samantha will also star in the romantic drama 'Kushi' opposite Vijay Deverakonda and the star cast was shooting for the film in Kashmir.

Whereas, Priyanka will star in Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt next year. She revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. She will also star in Love Again, along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.