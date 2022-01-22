New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now three as they welcomed a junior Jonas via surrogacy. The couple announced the merry news on their respective social media handle, leaving everyone in dire shock. Now, we couldn't help but remember when she gave her fans a subtle hint at Jonas Brothers Family Roast that streamed on Netflix in November 2021.

During the show, the wives of the Jonas Brothers roasted their darling husband, and among them was Priyanka, who left everyone stunned with an almost pregnancy announcement. During her turn, she said, "If you don’t know, we are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet. Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Sorry babe. Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight and to sleep in tomorrow." The few seconds pause made her fans jump out of their seats.

Even netizens were quick to recall the same. Taking to Twitter, one of users wrote, "Priyanka Chopra was definitely not kidding when she said they were expecting a baby in Jonas Brothers Family Roast", while another wrote, "Now I wonder when she made that joke on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast, if the joke was on us and she shared the good news with him (surrogate conceived) after the taping. Happy for the both!"

Now I wonder when she made that joke on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast, if the joke was on us and she shared the good news with him (surrogate conceived) after the taping. Happy for the both! — Vanessa Jaye (@vanessajaye) January 22, 2022

The couple in their official statement didn't reveal the gender or birth date of their firstborn. However, as per a report published in US Weekly, the power couple has welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. While, as per TMZ reports she was born last Saturday, January 15.

Their official note read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

The couple got married in December 2018 in both Hindu and Christain rituals. Their wedding took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan and was attended by only family and close friends.

