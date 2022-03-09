New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra paid a tribute to all the courageous women of war-torn country Ukraine on International Women's Day. Taking to social media, the Matrix 4 actress penned down an overwhelming note for all the women on the frontline of the refugee crisis all around the world.

“To the women before me that fought the fight, I thank you. To the women after me, I will continue that fight.'' PeeCee wrote, ''They rose from amongst us, for the world, to serve the world. On a day meant to honour women around the world, I wanted to showcase some incredible women whose stories inspire me. These brave women are on the frontline of the refugee crisis around the world. I thank you for your tireless dedication. I wish you all a very happy #InternationalWomensDay," Priyanka's post reads.

Priyanka is an active social media user and she often jots her opinion on issues related to human welfare. Earlier as well, Priyanka raises her voice regarding the Russian military attack on Ukraine as "terrifying" and it is hard to understand that how the situation has reached a "catastrophic point". Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future."

Priyanka also embedded a UNICEF donation link in her Instagram bio in order for people to help the children struck in the middle of a crisis in Ukraine. Apart from Priyanka, several celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Leonardo Di Caprio, Gigi Hadid among many others also urged people to come forward and help people in Ukraine.

