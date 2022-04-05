New Delhi | Jagran Entertainmemt Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra always manages to grab the eyeballs for various reasons. From her global achievements to her personal life, Priyanka also keep updating her fans on social media.

Recently, the Dostana actress attended her husband Nick Jonas' baseball match to cheer him up and to her fans' treat, Priyanka posted some pictures of the game. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Game Day #perfectsunday #happyVallis @divya_jyoti".

The post has already received 4 lakh likes within 2 hours. Priyanka Chopra enjoys a huge following on social media, and she has over 75 million followers on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas also shared some pictures on his Instagram story and wrote, "Good to be back on the field."

The actress looks stunning in her casual look. She can be seen wearing a long oversized white jersey with her name written on the back. She paired the jersey with red ankle-length pants and black shoes. Earlier, Nick was also spotted wearing the same red pants and a fan page also shared a picture of Nick in the same outfit. One person commented, “Priyanka wearing her husband nick jonas red pants she love her husband nick Jonas so much”, while another person commented, “Total cuteness!! mis favoritos”.

For real Pri just goes to Nick's closet first before hers and if she sees smthg nice that's her outfit for the day 😁. #lovebirds #couplegoals #priyankachoprajonas #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/Imylc3sRSE — Sandra Gidoti (@sandra_gidoti) April 4, 2022

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel with Richard Madden and a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav