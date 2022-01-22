New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took everyone by surprise after they announced the birth of their firstborn via surrogacy. As per reports in US Weekly, the couple welcomed a baby girl to their Chopra-Jonas family a few days ago. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, they shared a statement that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this as we focus on our family."

Here have a look:

As soon as they dropped the post, their comment section was flooded with congratulatory wishes from their family and industry friends--Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Alia Bhatt and others.

Well, this is not the first time in the entertainment world a celebrity couple has opted for surrogacy for childbirth. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra and others. So here we have brought you the complete list of B-town couples who became surrogate parents:

Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan

SRK and Gauri were proud parents to two kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, when they welcomed their third child AbRam in 2013 via surrogacy.

Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough

The couple became proud parents to twins, Jai and Gia Zinta Goodenough, via surrogacy in November 2021. The actress has not revealed the face of her babies, but recently she shared a pic on her Instagram handle snuggling one of her twins.

Karan Johar

Ace filmmaker is a single father who welcomed twins- Yash and Roohi Johar in February 2017 via surrogacy. He along with his mother Hiroo Johar is taking care of the kids, and often share their pics and goofy videos.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

The couple welcomed their second child, Samisha, in 2020 via surrogacy as she suffered multiple miscarriages. The couple is also proud parents to Viaan.

Tusshar Kapoor

Golmaal actor is also a single father, who welcomed Laksshya via surrogacy in June 2016. He is the first grandchild of veteran actor Jeetendra.

Ekta Kapoor

Following her brother's footsteps, Ekta also opted for surrogacy, and welcomed son Ravie in January 2019 via surrogacy. Just like her brother, she is also a single mother and her parents, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, take care of both the kids.

Farah Khan-Shirish Kunder

Choreographer and Filmmaker was 43-year-old when she welcomed triplets in February 2008 with husband Shirish via IVF. Opening about how IVF turned out a blessing she said, "IVF is a blessing and I am really thankful as it has changed my life. A lot of factors today make it difficult for some couples to conceive, but we have solutions in the form of treatments."

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

Aamir and Kiran welcomed their son Azaad via IVF in 2011. Laal Sing Chaddha actor has two children from his first marriage--Junaid and Ira Khan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv