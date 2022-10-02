Priyanka Chopra Talks About Women's Rights In US, Says 'I Don't Vote Here But My Daughter Will'

PRIYANKA Chopra recently visited the White House and met US Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about women's rights. At the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum, Priyanka and Kamala Harris discuss mansplaining, pay parity, women's voting rights and abortion rights. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of the event.

Sharing the pictures and videos, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She added, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

#PICS 30.09.2022 | Priyanka Chopra speaks during the Democratic National Committee Women's Leadership Forum in Washington, DC, US @priyankachopra @VP pic.twitter.com/h5K17ho4YQ — Priyanka Chopra Malaysia 🇲🇾 (@Priyanka0nline) September 30, 2022

Talking about the challenges faced by people over the last two years, Priyanka wrote, "Over the last two years, humanity has experienced some of the biggest challenges that we will see in our lifetime. We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of."

She also emphasised that her daughter will vote in the US one day as well. "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan. Thank you to the WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, a founding force in establishing this organization, and for including me in these important conversations, among an incredible collection of accomplished women," she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen the romantic movie 'It's All Coming Back To Me'.