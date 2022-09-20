Priyanka Chopra Takes 'First Trip To New York' With Daughter Malti Marie; Drops Inside Pics

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York with her adorable daughter Malti Marie took Instagram on Tuesday to share some pictures of herself and her super cute picture from her stay there.

In one of the shared pictures, Priyanka can be seen atop a window side with her daughter Maltie and adoring the view of the city. Meanwhile, in another picture, the actress can be seen looking at the camera. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Our first trip to the Big Apple." She added a heart-eyed emoji and an evil-eye emoji to the post.

Soon after the actress shared the picture, her post was bombarded with likes and comments from her fans and friends from Bollywood. Actress Dia Mirza, Sonali Bendre and actor Ranveer Singh dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Priyanka addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and spoke in depth about the problems the world is facing currently. She said that the world needs "global solidarity" now more than ever as she took the centre stage.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed a daughter via surrogacy this year. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix 4, and will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel, which will be the actress' second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. She will also be seen in Je Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.