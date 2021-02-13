Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film 'The White Tiger' that was released on Netflix. In the film, she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The global star Priyanka Chopra who is known for her peculiar fashion taste is taking her fashion game a notch higher. Recently, the actress posted a video in which she is seen taking fashion advice from the best. Now, you must be wondering that this must be some fashion influencer. And, yes, you are right! This is the influencer doggo Tika the Iggy. This doggo has over a million followers on Instagram, and she has got the skill to ace up the fashion game.

In the video, Priyanka is seen calling the doggo, and she says, 'Hi Tika I hear you’re the new fashion mogul…can I get your opinion?'. After this, Tika is heard saying 'I would love nothing more than to help you Priyanka.'

After this, Priyanka tries out her trendy fashion outfits, and Tika is heard complimenting her. The video ends on a funny note as Priyanka's dog Diana calls herself the Vogue's best-dressed mommy, to which Tika replies, and says, 'Um, I think you need a little practice, Diana.'

The video has so far garnered 623,336 likes at the time of writing this article. Priyanka shared the video with the caption that read, "All hands (and paws) on deck for my virtual press tour. Special thanks to @luxurylaw for taking my Zoom events to another level and @tikatheiggy for keeping @diariesofdiana humble!"

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the film 'The White Tiger' that was released on Netflix. In the film, she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she completed the shoot of her upcoming film 'Text For You'. In the film, PeeCee will be seen sharing the screen space with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. It is reported that her International singer husband Nick Jonas has done a cameo in the film.

