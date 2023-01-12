Priyanka Chopra Steps Out In Plunging Gold Gown In London, Fans Call Her 'Desi Cleopatra'

Whether she is introducing a new cosmetic product, walking the red carpet, or showing up at an event to greet her fans, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is always someone to watch. The actor, who is currently in London to promote a cosmetics brand, donned a strapless golden dress with a thigh high slit at an event on Wednesday. After the paparazzi captured her most recent appearance, many enthralled fans took to social media to compliment her look.

"Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight," wrote a fan page on Instagram along with Priyanka's video from London. "How pretty she is," it added. A fan also praised Priyanka's gilded look that showed off her curves, and wrote, "Our desi Cleopatra." Another one commented, "Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile."

See the pictures and videos here:

Priyanka has been sharing glimpses of her fun-filled trip in London with her fans. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Barfi actress has been chronicling everything from her daily fan interactions to glitzy outfit details from her trip. Natasha Poonawalla, a businesswoman and socialite, recently joined the actor for "butter binges and cocktails."

Natasha chose a floral ensemble while Priyanka wore a purple long dress with black shoes for their most recent outing.

As they went out in London together, the two posed for pictures and videos on the sidewalk. Natasha posted the images on Instagram Stories and captioned one of them as "Casual Monday nights when PC (Priyanka Chopra) is in town! To many more butter binges, cocktails and laughs..."

Priyanka also posted a number of photos and videos from her trip to London, where she met fans and signed autographs. The actor posted a picture of herself wearing a stylish black gown and captioned it, "Thank you so much to everyone who came out!!! Was so nice to see all of you!" Priyanka also posted a photo from her stroll in Piccadilly Circus in London, where she posed in front of a massive hoarding that featured her in an advertisement.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in three projects It's All Coming Back To Me, web series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

Citadel, on the other hand, is a science fiction drama by the Russo brothers. In Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka will appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.