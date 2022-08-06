Priyanka Chopra Steals Kiss From Nick Jonas In Unseen Video From Her 40th Birthday | Watch

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday last month, and it seems that the actress has endless pictures from her special day. Recently, an unseen video of Priyanka and her husband Nick is doing rounds on the internet where the couple can be seen stealing a kiss. The couple enjoys immense love from their fans, and the recent video has created a buzz on the internet.

Taking to Instagram, a fan page of Priyanka and Nick shared a video where the couple can be seen having a ball at her birthday party and stealing a kiss around dinnertime. The Quantico actress can also be seen dancing on a beach while Nick dances with Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. The video depicts that the couple had a gala time on PC's birthday. The couple also enjoyed a firecracker show during sunset.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

As soon as the video was posted, fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. While one fan wrote, “Love love NP. I gotta say Pri is just radiating. Such a glow in these pics, each one shared I’m like this woman is drop-dead gorgeous! and these birthday pics just show her glow of happiness here having her hubby, her baby, her dear ones all there is Heaven.” Another commented, "Love this! Soo cute! Looks like a magical birthday."

A bunch of pictures from Priyanka's birthday were doing rounds on the internet. The actress celebrated her birthday with all her loved ones including cousin Parineeti Chopra. Even, Parineeti shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's work front, the actress recently wrapped the shoot of her debut web series, Citadel. The series will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She also has Hollywood films Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me. The actress will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.