Priyanka Chopra Steals A Kiss From Husband Nick Jonas, Enjoys Fire Works At Beach On 40th B'Day

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday with her husband Nick Jonas while on a beach vacation. See First pics here

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 08:39 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas At Beach (PiC-Instagram)

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday on July 18th and she made sure that her birthday celebrations were no less than a partayyy! Priyanka is a beach baby and this year, the actress celebrated her birthday in beach style. She and her husband Nick Jonas on a beach holiday to ring in her 40s.

Nick posted a bunch of pictures for Priyanka on her special day and attached a sweet note with it. In the first photo, the couple is seen locking lips in a picturesque location.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Nick Jonas wrote, “Happiest birthday to my (heart emoticon) the jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra.” Priyanka acknowledged his birthday wish by responding in the comments section, “Love of my life,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the second picture, Priyanka looks at the camera while dining at a restaurant with Nick. She is seen holding a placard with ‘Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s baby' written on it. It is followed by a picture of Nick showing off another custom-made cloth piece for the actor which has ‘Priyanka! The jewel of July est. 1982’ written on it.

Meanwhile, the last pic of the series saw some fireworks and a much-in-love couple Nickyanka enjoying the magical view.

Earlier many Bollywood celebrities including the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora extended birthday wishes to Priyanka through Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. She will be also seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Jee Le Zaraa' will reportedly go on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

