Priyanka Chopra Spends Her 'Perfect Sunday' With Daughter Malti Marie And Pets | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra had a perfect Sunday with her family and shared some adorable pictures with them on social media as well. She is active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She also shares a bunch of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter. The actress posted some cutest pictures of her daughter Malti Marie and her dogs on Instagram.

In one Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "Sundays are for reading!" In the picture, Priyanka's daughter can be seen with a book.

In the second picture, Malti Marie can be seen with Priyanka's dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. In the caption, she wrote, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

In the third picture, Malti Marie can be seen wearing a t-shirt which says 'Protected by: Gino, Diana and Panda'. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you chummu masi".

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently attended Diljit Dosanjh's concert with popular YouTuber Lily Singh in Los Angeles, California. Sharing the pictures with Dijit Dosanjh and Lily Singh, Priyanka wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best!"

Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her friends and family in Mexico. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas planned a surprise party for her. The couple also celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's six months birthday. Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Priyanka wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

She also celebrated Malti Marie's 6 months birthday and shared a picture as well. Priyanka also thanked Nick Jonas for planning a perfect birthday for her. "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will star in an action web series Citadel.