Priyanka Chopra Slays In An All-White Outfit At The Launch Of Her Haircare Line ‘Anomaly’ In India | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is a busy woman on her first trip to India in almost three years. The actor, who returned to Mumbai a few days ago, recently launched her haircare line ‘Anomaly’ for the Indian market.

Looking gorgeous in an all-white attire, Priyanka Chopra nailed the casual look in a white crop top paired with trousers. The diva styled her hair in soft curls and accessorized her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

Take a look at some pictures from the event:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra, who is now based out of Los Angeles, is on an India trip owing to her work commitments. This tour also marks her daughter Malti Marie Jonas’ first visit to the country.

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas in January this year. Their daughter Malti was born via surrogate mother.

Nick Jonas revealed that their daughter was born prematurely and spent several days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” wrote Nick in an Instagram post.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” wrote he ‘Jonas Brother’ in his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Hollywood film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. In Bollywood, Priyanka will star along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.