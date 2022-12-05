Priyanka Chopra Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini As She Enjoys Her Weekend Getaway In Dubai | See Post

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media account on Sunday to post a photo dump from her recent weekend getaway. Taking to her Instagram account, the diva posted a series of breathtaking pictures from her Dubai vacay.

“Weekend vibes,” Priyanka Chopra captioned her Instagram post. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra was seen donning a bright yellow swimsuit as she laid on a yacht during her Dubai vacation. The picture was followed by one where the ‘Baywatch’ star held a glass in her hand. In another picture, Priyanka Chopra wore a pink striped dress and a pair of sunglasses along in her selfie, while posing in a printed co-ord set in the next picture.

In a video shared by Priyanka Chopra, the diva was seen riding a water motor scooter in her Instagram post.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 4th wedding anniversary with husband Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka shared a throwback picture from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe.”

Nick Jonas too wished wife Priyanka Chopra with throwback pictures from their India wedding and wrote, “And just like that it’s been 4 years. happy anniversary my love. @priyankachopra.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra attended the Red Seas Film Festival’s ‘Women in Cinema’ event. The actor was in attendance along with other celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the film ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, which has now been renamed as ‘Love Again’. The film also stars Celine Dion and Sam Heughan. The movie will be released in theaters in May 2023.

Priyanka Chopra will also star in the Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel’. Created by Russo Brothers, the series has been directed by Patrick Morgan and will also star Richard Madden.