New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global star Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas at their Los Angeles home with their three furry buddies. The American singer took to his social media handle and greeted fans with an adorable 'family' picture. In the image, the couple is seen posing with their three dogs, Diana, Gino and Panda, with a giant Christmas tree laden with bright lights, bells, ribbons etc, in the background.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nick shared a post wherein PeeCee is seen seated on Nick's lap while his darling husband plants a kiss on her cheek. The actress is looking gorgeous in an all-green outfit, while Nick is looking dapper in a maroon outfit, paired with white sneakers. He captioned the post as, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Earlier, on Christmas morning, Priyanka took to her Insta story and shared an adorable video of her dogs playing with each other.

The actress, who was busy promoting her recently released movie The Matrix Resurrections, was asked how she was prepping for Christmas. She told Access that due to her busy schedule, Nick is taking care of Christmas preparations, such as buying gifts for the family.

For the unversed, the movie was released in theatres on December 22 and on HBO Max. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead. The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth sequel of the popular sci-fi film franchise--The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has several films in the pipeline, such as Text for You, Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv