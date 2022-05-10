New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared the good news with her fans that their newborn daughter is finally home. Fans are also celebrating this news with Priyanka and Nick Jonas. Now, after welcoming her baby home, Priyanka is back to work. Priyanka shared an Instagram story announcing that she is back to work for the show Citadel.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Back to work #citadel". Priyanka can be seen in a gorgeous red dress and paired the dress with a gold necklace. We can also see her name card, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas written on it. Take a look at Priyanka's Instagram story.

The plot of Citadel is not revealed yet, but it is described as an action-packed spy series. The show will star Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden.

On the occasion of Mother's day, Priyanka Chopra shared the first picture of her daughter. She revealed that her newborn had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter in her arms while Nick looks at the little one.

Priyanka wrote, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is".

She further wrote, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, along with Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will star in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. moreover, she will make her come back to Bollywood and announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will star in It's All Coming Back To Me, opposite Sam Heughan, and the movie also stars Celine Dion.

