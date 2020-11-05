Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an awwdorable picture with hubby Nick Jonas from her second Karwa Chauth. Take a look at this beautiful couple.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who keeps her fans updated about her latest project, marriage life, her visits and so on, has shared yet another picture with her husband Nick Jonas. Well, this picture is quite special for her fans as Priyanka is looking gorgeous in the Karwa Chauth ready outfit. The actress shared a photo with husband Nick Jonas and captioned it saying, "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating. (with two heart emoticon) I love you @nickjonas."

Hand in hand, PC and Nick looks so adorable in the picture that left the fans in aww. Priyanka is seen wearing a red coloured chiffon saree with stylish frills on its borders. Barfi actor styled it with pendant jewellery and royal finger-ring. They faced each other while posing and were looking at each other with so much love and purity. Nick Jonas is seen wearing a slim fit krosia sweater with digital print on it. The American singer is seen holding his wife and looking at him with all smiles and love.

The 38-year-old keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos with her handsome hubby. A few days ago Priyanka Chopra shared a romantic selfie with husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account. She also wrote a cute caption, " My forever guy.. so grateful for you."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied a knot on December 1, 2018, in a lavish wedding at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. To respect each other's beliefs, Priyanka and Nick married according to both Hindu and Christain traditions. This was PeeCee's second Karwa Chauth after marriage and she did it in style. Priyanka shared another picture, in which, she is seen dressed up in Indian tradition and holding Karwa Chauth puja thal in her hand in front of Lord Shiva's idol.

Posted By: Srishti Goel