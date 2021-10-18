New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram is quite happening when it comes to her pics from the events, and holidays. Recently, PeeCee treated her fans with a yet another bunch of pics from her latest experience. Although it was not a holiday but the actress took some time out from the busy shooting schedule of her spy series Citadel and went scuba diving.

Yes, Priyanka who is in Spain currently made good use of her Sunday as she had gone underwater to explore the deep sea. She was accompanied by her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

The actress took to her official social media handle to share a series of clicks where she can be seen posing under water and even getting ready to dive. Apart from the pics, PeeCee even dropped a video featuring beautiful marine life from under the water. Along with her post, Priyanka posted a long message thanking her instructors and her team for her experience.

She wrote, "There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor. Sunday well done! PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post here:

As soon as she shared the post, a lot of her fans, friends and family members started commenting. Her cousin and actress Parineeti Chopra commented saying, “Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be debuting in the digital world with her first ever web series Citadel which is a spy thriller. It has been produced by The Russo Brothers and will release on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from this, she also has a few more interesting projects to look forward to like Matrix 4, Text For You, a comedy film alongside Mindy Kaling and more.

On the personal front, Priyanka Chopra is married to singer and actor Nick Jonas.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal