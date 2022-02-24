New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced last month that they welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Recently, new mommy Priyanka Chopra shared a tiny sneak peek of her Los Angeles home on Thursday as she spent quality time with her husband Nick and their newborn daughter. The actress shared a few pictures giving a glimpse of her quality time.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures. In one picture she can be seen wearing a red sweatshirt. In another picture. Priyanka and Nick can be seen posing together. The actress also gave a glimpse of the baby room decorated with soft toys. Sharing the photo, Priyanka simply wrote, “Photo dump.”

Take a look at pictures shared by Priyanka here:

The post garnered above 5 lakh likes and more than 1 thousand comments within a few hours. Fans were quick to express their love to the actress as one user wrote, “So many teddies, and hare Krishna.” Another fan mentioned, “Most beautiful mummy.” A comment read, “Love you, queen.”

Last month Priyanka and Nick shared a joint statement announcing the arrival of their kid. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement reads.

Priyanka and Nick met at the 2017 Met Gala, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The duo decided on forever in 2018 and tied the knot in Umaid Bhawan Palace Rajasthan.

While talking about Priyanka's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. The series also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel will mark Priyanka's next project with Amazon Prime Video after she announced the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show. The actress last appeared in Matrix 4.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen