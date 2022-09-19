Priyanka Chopra Pens Sweet Note For Hubby Nick Jonas On His 30th Birthday | See Here

PRIYANKA Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples and never shy away from showing their love for each other on social media. Recently, Nick Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday with his friends and family and Priyanka planned a lovely surprise for Nick. Priyanka also shared a glimpse of Nick's grand birthday celebration and penned a sweet note for him.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas."

She further thanked Nick's friends and family for making the day special. Priyanka wrote, "This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, Chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!"

To this Nick commented, "Epic Time. You are amazing." Moreover, Priyanka posted a cute picture of her daughter Malti Marie.

Earlier in July 2022, Nick planned a lovely birthday surprise for Priyanka. The couple went to Mexico City with their family and friends to celebrate Priyanka's 40th birthday. Sharing the picture from the party, she wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

She thanked Nick for planning a lovely surprise party for her. "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," she wrote.

She also thanked her fans for their lovely messages. Priyanka wrote, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She will be seen in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. Priyanka will also star in an action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers.