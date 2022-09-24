Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpse Of Her 'NYC Night Out' With Nick Jonas, Malala Yousafzai | Watch

PRIYANKA Chopra recently addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York as a representative of UNICEF. She took her time off her busy schedule and enjoyed her night out with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and Malala Yousafzai. She visited her restaurant 'Sona' in New York.

Sharing a glimpse of her night out, Priyanka wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites. @sonanewyork"

Priyanka looked drop dead gorgeous in a backless black dress. In one picture, she can be seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas and in another picture, she can be seen sitting with Malala Yousafzai. The actress can also be seen enjoying a golgappa.

Meanwhile, Priyanka attended the UN General Assembly in New York City with her daughter Malti Marie. Sharing the pictures with her daughter, Priyanka wrote, "Our first trip to the big."

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently celebrated Nick's 30th birthday with friends and family. Sharing a glimpse of the birthday celebration, Priyanka wrote, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you."

She added, "This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy."

She also thanked everyone for planning a perfect day for Nick. "@scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, and chef Mel. Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, Chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!"

Talking about Priyanka's work front, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in the Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'.