Priyanka Chopra Shares Cool Elevator Selfie, Grabs Dinner With Friends In London| See Pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a sneak peek into her London trip filled with selfies and dinners. On Tuesday, Priyanka uploaded a mirror selfie while standing in an elevator on her Instagram Stories. She looked at her phone and posed for the camera. Priyanka dressed for the occasion in a purple dress, a coat to match, and shoes. She was also toting a tiny bag. Priyanka geo-tagged the location as London, UK.

Prior to this, Priyanka had shared a photo of her team standing in a restaurant kitchen. They all grinned and giggled as they stood in front of the camera. "That's a crew..(red heart emoji)," Priyanka captioned the photo and added the hashtag "London life." Priyanka also tagged all her friends in the picture.

Priyanka also gave a glimpse as she sat at a table ahead of dinner in the restaurant, Strakers London. posed with her in the selfie that Priyanka took. Instagram user Dana Supnick Guidoni posted the original post. The image was captioned as, "V excited for dinner tonight @strakers__ . All things…(butter emoji) @thomas_straker."

Priyanka's trip to London comes shortly after she hosted the Los Angeles premiere of Chhello Show (Last Film Show). Sharing images from the event, she wrote on Instagram, "The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. Chhello Show being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get 'em."

She also wrote, "P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) - a regional language movie (Gujurati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves a 9 year old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema. P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!"

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me and the series Citadel. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

The Russo brothers made the science fiction drama Citadel. In 2023, Priyanka will also begin filming for Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.