Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Video Of Daughter Malti Marie Vibing To 'Sasural Genda Phool' | Watch

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her family time with her daughter Malti Marie and often shares adorable pictures and videos of her daughter on social media. The actress is one of the most active celebrities on social media and shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. She has recently posted an adorable video of her daughter grooving to the song 'Sasural Genda Phool'.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Saturday mornings be like…"

In the video, Malti Marie can be seen grooving to Rekha Bhardwaj's song 'Sasural Genda Phool'. Malti can be seen wearing a cute pink dress. Farhan Akhtar and Dia Mirza are all hearts for this adorable video. For the unversed, the song 'Sasural Genda Phool' is from the film Delhi 6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The song is composed by AR Rahman.

Earlier, Priyanka posted an adorable selfie with her daughter She wrote, "Love like no other".

Priyanka's cousin and actress Praineeti Chopra wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr". Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma and Natasha Poonawalla are all hearts for these pictures. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor commented, "PC and her baby …Biggestt hug".

Priyanka also celebrated her 40th birthday and her daughter's 6 monthly birthday with her family and friends. Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

She wrote, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl".

"I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. It is a girls' road trip film and the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will star in an action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers.