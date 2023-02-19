Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Selfies With Daughter Malti Marie And They Are Too Cute To Miss | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media and often shares pictures with her daughter Malti Marie. The actress recently introduced her daughter to the world and fans could not stop gushing over Malti Marie. She has posted some selfies with her daughter and they are adorable.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Days like this" with a red heart emoticon.

In the picture, Priyanka looks super cool in her brown leather jacket. Whereas, her daughter can be seen dressed in a beautiful pink dress.

She earlier went on a trip with her friends and family and shared pictures with Malti as well. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments every day."

Priyanka and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter via surrogacy and recently opened up about why she chose surrogacy. "I had medical complications. This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," she told British Vogue.

The couple introduced their daughter to the world for the first time as Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, Nick said about Priyanka, "You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you."

On the work front, Priyanka will start working on Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in 2023.

She revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (onboard). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Ressurection. She will be seen in a web series 'Citadel' which is produced by Russo Brothers. She will be seen in Love Again, along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.