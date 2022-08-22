Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pic Of Daughter Malti Marie, Kareena Kapoor Sends 'Biggest Hug'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. She also shares some adorable pictures with her daughter Malti Marie and fans are always just lovestruck by those photos. She has posted a beautiful photo with her daughter and it is just adorable.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Love like no other".

Many celebs poured their love into this beautiful picture. Priyanka's cousin and actress Praineeti Chopra wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr". Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma and Natasha Poonawalla are all hearts for these pictures. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor commented, "PC and her baby …Biggestt hug".

Earlier, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday and also her daughter's 6 monthly birthday with her family. Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

She thanked her family and friends for being there for her and also thanked her husband Nick Jonas for planning the celebration. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl".

She also expressed gratitude to her fans for sending lovely messages and making her birthday special. She added, "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will star in an action web series Citadel. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.