Priyanka Chopra Shares A Sneak Peek Of Her NYC Restaurant's Kitchen, Tries Her Hand At Cooking | Watch

PRIYANKA Chopra has been busy these days with her work schedule and also attended many events in New York and Washington. The actress took some time out and visited her restaurant 'Sona'. She shared a glimpse of her restaurant and introduced the chefs as well. Moreover, she can be seen trying different dishes from the menu.

Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Behind the scenes from @sonanewyork’s kitchen… clearly I love a lot of things. Thank you @harinayak and @harry.nair for all the insanely yummy food. You know I’ll be back soon!"

At first, Priyanka introduced Chef Harish and Chief Hari. At first, she can be seen trying Burrata Butter Chicken Pizza and then avocado bhel. She also expresses her love for the chat masala. She later shows Amritsari crispy fried fish.

Earlier, she visited her restaurant with her singer-husband Nick Jonas and Malala Yousafzai. Sharing a glimpse of her night out, Priyanka wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites. @sonanewyork"

Priyanka looked stunning in a backless black dress. She can be seen posing with her husband Nick Jonas and Malala Yousafzai in the pictures.

She recently met US Vice President Kamala Harris and talked about women's rights. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "To quote Ruth Bader Ginsburg — 'Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception.'"

She added, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key takeaway from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."

She also mentioned that she does not vote in the US, but her daughter will one day. "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will star in Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She is also working on her show 'Citadel'.