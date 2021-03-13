She keeps giving her fans serious fashion goals when it comes to donning bright red outfits, and these pics stands as proof. Scroll down below.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one such actress in the entertainment world who never shies away from experimenting, when it comes to fashion. PeeCee never fails to impress her fans by donning every outfit perfectly. The actress, who made a special appearance in her husband Nick Jonas music video 'Spaceman', dropped a stunning pic on her social media handle, sharing her look from the music video.

Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared the posts donning a red hot Balenciaga outfit. The actress is looking beautiful in a bodycon type dress with gloves and shoes and a long cape being a part of it. She completed her sexy look with dark red lipstick.

Here have a look:

Well, this is not the first time Priyanka donned such a sexy red outfit. She keeps giving her fans serious fashion goals when it comes to donning bright red outfits, and these pics stands as proof.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka Chopra poured her heart out in a congratulatory note to Nick Jonas on her music video. The album, which released on Friday, is garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience. On seeing her husband's album running successfully, PeeCee took to her social media and penned a note which read, "Congratulations Nick...I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you."

Also, the couple will announce the nominations for the upcoming 93rd Academy Award, also known as Oscar, on March 15. The couple will be announcing the nominees across 23 categories virtually.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv