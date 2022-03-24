New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in a black saree as she hosted the pre-Oscars event in Beverly Hills, California that was held in celebration of South Asian artists. The actor adoring a black saree with a strapless same-colored blouse looked as Gorg-Diva as she is.

Priyanka was joined at the event by her peers, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal, and Shruti Ganguly. Meanwhile, as Priyanka hosted the event she also gave a speech and hailed some of the Oscar nominees for this year. As this year's Oscar will be held on March 27.

Priyanka Chopra speaks at the “Celebrate South Asian Excellence” party at UTA. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Vx2OzcM0l2 — PRIYANKA DAILY (@PriyankaDailyFC) March 24, 2022

Several videos of Priyanka are doing rounds on social media, fans are hailing Priyanka's speech. In the video, Priyanka said, “Each and every one of you is here today because you are excellent in what you do. When I came here 10 years ago, and I started looking for work in America, I remember I was at this Golden Globes afterparty, and it was just Aziz Ansari and me. We counted how many brown people were there in the room, and it was just us. It was great! We congratulated each other, encouraged each other, and met everyone else. But today, I’m not someone else."

She added, " Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional. I haven’t been stepping out anywhere, but I had to come here tonight, just to say this, that I am highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently welcomed her baby and announced she and her husband Nick Jonas have become parents to a baby girl. The baby was born via surrogacy in January.

The couple had said in a statement then, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections and will be next seen in a romantic drama Text for you. Next in her kitty is Amazon Prime's Citadel and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.

Posted By: Ashita Singh