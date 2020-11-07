A recent interview is doing rounds on social media as Priyanka Chopra told that there was a time when she gave up on marriage in her 20s, check deets

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: When we hear of a couple and their PDA, the one image which goes unmissed is of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple who grabs headlines every now and then however, hold the past when the concept of marriage itself was ‘alien’ to the former Miss World. A recent interview is doing rounds on social media as The Sky Is Pink actor told that there was a time when she gave up on marriage in her 20s.

In her interview to People, Priyanka said, “For a really long time, I was like, I don’t know. Being married was such an alien thought. But [now] I am so comfortable in it.”

She further added to it that “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

In 2018, Priyanka tied the knot with International singer Nick Jonas. Their marriage was none less than a fairytale wedding, it was held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace. She was also asked about how do you find the right person, Priyanka said, “You have got to stop looking, that is how it worked.”

She also said, "I’m very ambitious. When I was first growing up, I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious. And slowly over time, I realized that was my strength."

