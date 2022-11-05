Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif Came On-Board For 'Jee Le Zaraa'

PRIYANKA Chopra returned to India after three years and there have been a lot of speculations about her upcoming Hindi film 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles and it was announced in 2021. The audience is eagerly waiting to see these talented ladies in the same frame. Talking about the film, Priyanka revealed how she came up with the idea of Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (on board). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

While talking about female-centric films in recent days, Priyanka said, "My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say ‘let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours’. So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shooting it next year."

Announcing the film, Priyanka wrote, "Let’s rewind, to me musing about wanting to do another Hindi movie ASAP, on an unusually rainy night in Mumbai in Nov 2019."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She talked about how Katrina and Alia got involved in the project. She added, "Katrina, Alia, and I enthusiastically met in February 2020 (as seen in this picture), just before the world shut down, to discuss who we could trust to bring this vision to life for us and our choice was unanimous… Farhan and Ritesh, Zoya and Reema. We had all worked with @excelmovies and @tigerbabyfilms individually so this seemed perfect. It just so happened that Farhan was working on a female road trip movie at the same time! Talk about all the stars aligning!!"

On the work front, Priyanka is currently working on her action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She will be seen in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me', which will release next year.