Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face For The FIRST Time As Jonas Brothers Get A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame | See Pics

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra on Monday finally unveiled her daughter Malti Marie’s face to the world as husband Nick Jonas along with his brothers got honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The revelation came just weeks after the ‘Baywatch’ star’s daughter turned 1.

Several pictures and videos from the Hollywood Walk of Fame event held on Monday went viral on social media, where Priyanka Chopra can be seen holding on to her daughter Malti Marie. For the event, the little munchkin donned a cute cream colored outfit and paired it along with a matching hairband.

Take a look at the FIRST pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie:

(Image Credits: ANI)

Several social media users reacted to Priyanka’s post and on catching the first glimpse of Malti Marie. One user wrote, “Awww got to see baby Malti M for first time! (Nazar utaarlu).” Another comment read, “MM .. this melts my heart ❤️ #fatherdaughter bond is undoubtedly the most beautiful bond ❤️❤️ congratulations.”

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra shared a video and a picture from the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the Jonas Brothers can be seen giving their speech on stage. Priyanka’s daughter Malti’s face can be see clearly in the video as well. The caption of the post read, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.”

During his speech, Nick Jonas gave a special shoutout to wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.” Waving at his daughter, the singer added, “Malti Marie, hi there, I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together via surrogacy.