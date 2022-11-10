Priyanka Chopra Returns To LA, Shares Reunion Picture With Daughter Malti Marie | See Here

There is nothing like returning home. As Priyanka Chopra made her trip to India after three long years to promote her hair care brand ‘Anomaly’, she enjoyed her stay in Mumbai from visiting her family and friends to happily spoiling herself with Indian food.

After her Mumbai schedule, she was seen in the heart of Uttar Pradesh-Lucknow, where she visited government schools witnessing the work done by the UNICEF Foundation, serving as the ambassador for the same since 2016.

After a day of press rounds and actively encouraging the work of UNICEF via her social media, Priyanka Chopra returned to her Los Angeles home with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie.

The actor posted a photo from her flight back to America on her Instagram, where she conveyed her excitement by writing in the caption “Yay, LA.” The image exhibited a beautiful aerial view of the Hollywood city of Los Angeles via her plane’s window where the clear sky was sure to miss.

Priyanka Chopra is highly active on Instagram. As the global icon touched down in LA, she instantly shared a beautiful picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas, and daughter by her side. Sprawling with joy and excitement to reunite with her family, Priyanka Chopra welcomed her daughter Malti Marie with Nick Jonas in January earlier this year via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the upcoming Zoya Akhtar film ‘Jee Le Zara’ sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will revolve around women characters and the shooting of the film is yet to start.