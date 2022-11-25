'Focus On Light': Priyanka Chopra Recalls Time When People Wanted To 'Jeopardize' Her Career

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is touted as one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood as well as the Hollywood industry. The Bajirao Mastani actress's journey has served as an example to many others all around the world. She is a global force to be reckoned with because she won the Miss World title when she was just 17 years old and is a hugely successful actor, singer, producer, and businesswoman.

The 40-year-old recently recalled the time when some people wanted to 'jeopardize' her career just because she started doing good at her work. In a conversation with E Times, the Deewani Mastani actress stated that she has had a whole people wanting to jeopardize her career, take away from her work, and made sure she wasn’t cast just because she was doing well in what she was doing. Priyanka also asserted that nothing could stop her and she focused on light and inspiration.

I have had people wanting to jeopardize my career, take away from my work, and make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. But that’s not what stops me. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down," said The Matrix: Resurrections actress.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves. Her forthcoming projects include Love Again, also starring Sam Heughan. Other than that, she also has Citadel, which is currently under development. Priyanka will next be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.