Priyanka Chopra Recalls Being Called 'Black Cat', Says She Was 'More Talented Than Fair-Skinned Co-actors'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an internationally renowned figure now. She is a successful actor, producer, writer, and a businessperson. The movie star has millions of admirers across the world, and is one of the only four Indians to be featured on the BBC's '100 Women' list this year.

However, during her interview with BBC, the Sky is Pink actress opened up about receiving comments on her skin colour. She revealed that at the beginning of her Bollywood career, she was mocked for being "dusky".

Recalling what the people would call her back then, she said, "I was called a black cat, dusky. I mean, what does 'dusky' even mean in a country where we are literally all brown?

"I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned."

She further added that back then she thought colourism was normal. According to her, India's colonial past has a lot to do with this. As it has not been a full century since India was liberated from the British Raj, people still carry those values. Now it is up to the current generation to break these ties and create a different atmosphere for the future, she maintained.

During the interview, the Barfi alumni also shed light on pay disparity in Bollywood. She remarked that her salary would not even account for 10 per cent of what her male counterparts earned.

When asked about equal pay in Hollywood, Priyanka said that her upcoming film Citadel will be the first time where she is getting the same remuneration as her fellow actor.

"Well, the first time it's happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So, I don't know how to move forward. Because this was my first show with a male actor as a co-lead," she said.

Recalling the preferential treatment that male actors would always receive, back in the day, she said, "I thought it was okay to wait for my male co-actor. I thought it would be acceptable to wait for my male colleague."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel. The series, starring Richard Madden, will be available exclusively on Prime Video. She will also appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee le Zara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.