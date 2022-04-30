New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra has been very active on social media these days. But we are not complaining as fans love to see the updates about Priyanka's professional and personal life. Recently, the actress attended the show of the actor and comedian Vir Das and shared many pictures and videos from the show.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you r so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! Also, love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames r u finally moving too? Love u too @divya_jyoti".

To this Vir Das replied, "Thank you for coming! Thank you for opening all the doors for the rest of us. And thank you for always being awesome and cool and funny! I admire you so much".

Earlier, Priyanka shared two pictures of herself in the pool and wrote, "Instagram vs reality". In the first picture, she can be seen stylishly posing for the camera. Meanwhile, in the second picture, Priyanka can be seen laughing while looking at the camera. The post has already received over 1 million likes within 10 hours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will be seen in Citadel, also starring Richard Madden. She will star in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. Moreover, she will make her come back to Bollywood and announced that she will star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. She will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me, opposite Sam Heughan.

