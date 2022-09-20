Priyanka Chopra Poses With Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai At UN General Assembly | See Pics

PRIYANKA CHOPRA addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the second time to represent UNICEF. She talked about children's rights at the UNGA and addressed the agenda of making the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) a reality. At United Nations Headquarters, Priyanka also posed with Malala Yousafzai, Amanda Gorman, Somaya Faruqi and Judith Hill. Sharing the highlights, Priyanka wrote, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause."

She further added, "At the top of this year’s agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDG’s a reality, and we don’t have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today."

Priyanka also talked about children's rights and revealed that ' nearly 2/3 of children across the low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story.'

"The second moment I had the privilege of participating was the Transforming Education Summit. It’s hard to believe that nearly 2/3 of children across low- middle- and high-income countries cannot read and comprehend a simple story. The system has failed them. As the US Secretary of Education @seccardona put it so candidly, education is the great equalizer, but if we continue to do what we have done, we are going to get what we have gotten. We owe every child this basic birthright, an equal chance to learn and reach their full potential," she wrote.

While addressing the UNGA, Priyanka said, "We meet today at a critical point at our world at a time when global solidarity is more important than ever. As countries continue to struggle from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the climate crisis upends lives and livelihoods, as conflicts, rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time. And as we all know, all is not well with our world. But these crises didn't happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN Sustainable Development Goals, a to-do list for the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in the Russo Brother's show 'Citadel'.