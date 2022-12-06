Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In A Dark Pink Gown At Bvlgari Dubai Fashion Show | See Pics

Trust Priyanka Chopra to make heads turn everywhere she goes. The diva was recently seen attending the Bvlgari fashion show held in Dubai on Monday, raising the hotness quotient in a dark pink gown.

Looking gorgeous as ever, Priyanka Chopra wore a silk kaftan over her gown. The ‘Baywatch’ star accessorized her look with a custom-made Bvlgari jewellery necklace, pair of earrings and a ring, all of which were diamond-studded.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from the event. “What a gorgeous evening celebrating @bulgari’s Eden, Garden of Wonders collection in Dubai with my dear friend @jc.babin. @lucia_silvestri, your exquisite designs are so beautiful, and bring so much joy to everyone who wears them. I’m so proud to be your ambassador,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Take a look at the pictures here:

“That dress! The make up!!! The hair!!!! Just everything about this outfit is on fire!!!” wrote one user in the comments section of the post. “My jaws are on the floor Queen,” read another comment on Priyanka Chopra’s post.

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday posted pictures from her yacht time on her Dubai weekend getaway. The diva looked breathtaking in a sizzling yellow bikini and posted pictures of her gala time during her vacation on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will return to the big screen with her upcoming film ‘Love Again’. Also starring Celine Dion and Sam Hueghans, the film will be released in May 2023.

Priyanka Chopra will also star in Russo Brothers’ Prime Video series ‘Citadel’. The series also stars Richard Madden and will see spin-off series in India, Italy and Mexico.

In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be seen starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film will begin pre-production next year.