New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas always keeps her fans updated about her life. From her personal life to her professional achievements, Priyanka shares everything on social media. Now, the actress has shared some pictures of her day out with her girl gang and her dogs.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Soul Sunday with the girls And pups".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actress looks stunning in her casual look. She can be seen wearing a pink oversized hoodie with pink shorts. She paired her outfit with cool sunglasses. In one photo, Priyanka sported a handbag with her initials 'PCJ' written on it. She also posed with her three dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. One person wrote, "Priyanka u look so pretty", and another Instagram user wrote, "glad to see you having fun".

Priyanka also shared an Instagram story of her enjoying food with her friends at the restaurant. In the video, she questioned her followers, "Do you think shaking after you overheat will make room for more?"

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. Taking to Instagram, the couple informed their fans through a joint statement. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement reads.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will be next seen in Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico, and it will also star Richard Madden. She will be seen in a biopic on Ma Aanand Sheela. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited movie Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav