Priyanka Chopra On Her Hairdos Over The Years, Reveals 'Anjaana Anjaani' Look Traumatised Her

Priyanka Chopra is widely recognised as a style icon for her spectacular looks in various Bollywood movies. She set numerous fashion trends, from her sexy desi girl look in Dostana, to the sultry black dress in Don 2. Even her short hairdo in Anjaana Anjaani was so popular that many people sought the same style from their hairdressers. However, despite its iconic status, it appears that the hairstyle was emotionally difficult for the Bajirao Mastani actress, as she had some "trauma" associated with it.

Priyanka recently sat with her hairstylist and discussed the various looks she has sported in her movies over the years. She shared that she had collaborated with her stylist for over 14 movies, and the two of them laughed, criticised, and praised several of the Bollywood diva's hairdos.

Priyanka Chopra discusses her Anjana Anjani hairdo:

Among the various hairstyles that Priyanka discussed with her hairstylist was the iconic short hairdo from the 2010 movie Anjaana Anjaani. While acknowledging that it was different from her usual looks, she also revealed in a conversation with Pinkvilla that this particular hairstyle was associated with a lot of emotional distress for her.

Initially, Priyanka Chopra had intended to wear a wig for her role, but director Siddharth Anand urged her to cut her hair short for a more genuine look. She went on to reveal that she also had to dye her hair black to achieve the iconic look. "My hair has, first of all, never grown back like the way it was since I did this haircut," she jokingly complained, adding, "I had real drama with this hair like, I wasn't really sure how I felt about it."

Despite the emotional difficulties she faced while sporting the short hairdo, Priyanka acknowledged that it did look cool in retrospect. Her hairstylist also disclosed that she often receives compliments for the Anjaana Anjaani look, to which the actress quipped, "I wish someone had told me that time. I wouldn't have gone through the trauma I did trying to make it look good."

On the work front, after her last appearance in the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink in 2019, Priyanka is now preparing to act alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the movie Jee Le Zaraa.

Although Priyanka has been absent from Bollywood movies for some time, she has been involved in numerous international projects, such as We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections. Her upcoming project is Love Again, in which she will co-star with Sam Heughan. She also has the Russo Brothers' web series Citadel scheduled for release this year. The sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.