Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's First Diwali With Daughter Malti Marie Is All Things Love | See Inside Pics

It was a special Diwali for global superstar Priyanka Chopra. The ‘Baywatch’ star celebrated the auspicious Hindu festival with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

On Wednesday, Nick Jonas took to his social media account to share pictures from their Diwali puke at their residence. Taking to his Instagram account, the Jonas brother wrote, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra along with husband Nick and their daughter Malti Marie looked beautiful as the trio dressed up in matching outfits. “OMG!!! These pics are everything.. so beautiful. Happy Diwali to you all babe. Have a wonderful day and year ahead,” read one comment on Nick’s post.

“Just from the small features shared, I can tell that baby girl is just beautiful,” read another.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in two different wedding ceremonies to celebrate their cultures and heritage. The duo first got married in a Christian style wedding followed by the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The festivities took place on December 1 and 2 in 2018.

In January this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of ther first child, daughter Malti Marie. Their daughter was born via a surrogate mother.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” wrote Nick in a heartfelt post.