Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas were papped by paparazzi for the first time after the birth of their child. The couple was on a rare outing in Los Angeles on Friday. The duo has been keeping a low profile after they announced that they welcomed a baby via surrogacy.

While the global icon opted for a printed suit and a black handbag, Nick was seen wearing a black tee and distressed denim paired with a check jacket and a cap. Priyanka had her hair tied in an overhead ponytail.



The post soon went viral on the internet, and fans spammed the comment section of the post. A fan reacted, “Awww so cute!!! Mom and Dad!!” Another commented, “Aww finally nice to see them together. Can’t wait for Pri in her casual comfy mommy clothes era.” Another fan wrote, "Happy to see them but hope to see them with their baby soon."

Priyanka on January 22, took to her Instagram and gave a shock to her fans as she announced the arrival of her first child via surrogacy. In a note, the actress wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”



Media reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick have welcomed a baby girl. A media report suggests that the couple’s baby arrived 12 weeks earlier than the due date, and their daughter was born at a Southern California hospital.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka has a bunch of projects in her pipeline including Text For You, Citadel, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. Apart from that, Priyanka has also signed for the Ending Things with Avengers: Endgame star Antony Mackie.

