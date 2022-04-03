New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Desi girl and global icon aka Priyanka Chopra has been hitting the headlines for some time now. The actress along with her husband Nick Jonas was recently snapped by paparazzi as they stepped out in Los Angeles for a lunch date. Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. The couple gave the good news to their fans through a joint statement on social media.

The pictures of Priyanka and Nick stepping out of the restaurant went viral on social media. While Priyanka was seen wearing a black T-shirt, paired with matching trousers, and a black half jacket, Nick Jonas opted for a colourful jacket with black pants and a cap. Needless to say, the couple looked absolutely stunning together. In the pictures the couple was also seen sharing a kiss before leaving.

Take a look at the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, several fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and love emojis. One of the fans asked about their daughter and commented, “When are we going to see their daughter?" Another social media user commented, “Lovely to see them together for Lunch date… Happy and contented always and forever husband and wife…!!!"

For the unversed, earlier this year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first child through surrogacy. In a joint statement, the couple announced the news.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the statement reads.

The couple has not even revealed the name of the child yet. Recently, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, in an interview with ETimes talked about how Priyanka is embracing motherhood.

“We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now,” Madhu was quoted as saying by ETimes.

On the professional front of Priyanka, the actress was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka will be next seen in Citadel with Richard Madden, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, Jee Le Zaraa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen