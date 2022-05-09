New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global Icon Priyanka Chopra on the occasion of mothers day took to Instagram and shared the very first glimpse of their newborn daughter. From the pictures, it seemed that Priyanka and Nick Jonas are on cloud nine as their newborn daughter Malti Marie is "finally home."

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared the first photo of her baby, revealing that the little one had to be kept in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 100 days under observation. In the pic, Priyanka is seen holding the baby girl in her arms while Nick looks at the little one. However, the mommy chose to hide the baby's face by putting a white heart emoticon on the family picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," she wrote.

"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you," she added.

"Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you. Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit," she concluded.

Also, Nick shared the same pic and wrote,"Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother's Day. I love you."

As soon as she shared the post, her fans and friends showered her with love in the comment section. While Ranveer Singh wrote, ‘Oh PC!’, followed by a heart emoji, Preity Zinta added, ‘So Happy she is finally home babe. Enjoy every bit of parenthood & all the milestones of being a mommy. Big hug n loads of love always.’ Zoya Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Katrina Kaif, Shibani Dandekar and others too liked the post and congratulated the couple.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in 2018, had in January 2022 shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ and Citadel and C

Posted By: Ashita Singh