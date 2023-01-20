Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Play 'Show And Tell' To Keep Their Romance Alive!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are unquestionably one of the most well-known couples in the entertainment business. The couple dated for a brief while before getting married in 2018. Priyanka and Nick are still together after four years, and their affectionate social media posts for one another are proof of that.

The couple started their wonderful path toward parenthood last year, in January 2022, when they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. The Quantico actress recently spoke with British Vogue and discussed her connection with Nick as well as other interesting aspects of their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka told Vogue that the game "show-and-tell" helps her and Nick rekindle their romance. Although the term may sound a little risqué, what it really suggests is an enjoyable game or exercise where the pair get to know one another better. Priyanka referred to her two-month relationship with Nick as "zero to sixty," referring to their afterward courtship of a few months, subsequent dating, and elaborate Hindu and Christian weddings.

"We didn't know each other's careers before we met. Like, didn't know them well. So, we do a show and tell once in a while and share random things that we've done to show the other person what we were like when we were younger," the Barfi actress said.

This happened recently, just before Chopra visited India as UNICEF's global ambassador. She admitted that she and Nick had viewed previous news conferences the actress had given. She said, "There were just so many videos of my savage remarks," she expressed. "I was like, 'What was I on when I was in my 20s?"

Talking about fatherhood in an interview with ET in November last year, Nick had said that becoming a parent has changed his life. He also praised his then 11-month-old daughter, calling her amazing. Nick said that he enjoys being a father very much.

When asked about his experience, Nick responded that nothing could have been better. "Overwhelming. The joy, the anxiety, all of the things," the 30-year-old singer further added.