Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Romantic 'Magical Hours' At Lake Tahoe

Global Icon Priyanka Chopra is having time of her life with her hubby Nick Jonas in Nevada. The couple has been treating their fans with regular updates on their vacations. On Tuesday, Nick Jonas shared two pictures of them enjoying the sun and each other's company. In the caption, Nick called it, "Magic Hour." And after seeing the new pictures posted by Nick on Instagram, we're sure the couple spent a good amount of time amidst the scenic beauty of Lake Tahoe.

In the pictures, the loved-up couple is seen enjoying the golden hour on a yacht. Priyanka is wearing a pop orange-colored co-ord set layered under a black jacket while Nick opted for a basic black T-shirt and joggers, a puffer jacket, and a cap.

Take a look at the pic here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

On Saturday, Priyanka was seen cheering for Nick as he played Golf at the American Century Championship which also had singer Justin Timberlake and actor Miles Teller among the participants.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in December 2018. The couple embraced parenthood earlier this year with the birth of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On Friday, Priyanka shared a new picture of her daughter. In the caption, she celebrated her 22-year-long friendship with Tamanna and wrote, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies...love you," and added the hashtags #bestfriends, #Godson #friendslikefamily.

In the Instagram image, Priyanka and her friend were seen posing with their babies on their laps, against a stunning natural backdrop. Priyanka made sure not to reveal her baby's face and added a white heart emoji over the picture.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.