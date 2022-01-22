Los Angeles/New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A day after the dual entertainment worlds of Mumbai and Los Angeles were taken aback by surprise after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the beginning of their parenthood via surrogacy, reports have emerged claiming that the Priyanka-Nick welcomed a baby girl.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the baby girl was born after 27 weeks of pregnancy where she will remain at a hospital in Southern California till immediate future until she is healthy enough to return to her parents.

The report quoted a source close to the couple confirming the gender of Nick and Priyanka’s first child.

American pop star Nick Jonas and actor, former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas tied the knot in 2018 at a lavish wedding in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. The much loved couple surprised fans and pop world relics with the news of their growing family in a statement shared on social media on Friday.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (heart emoji)," the pair wrote.

On the work front, Chopra Jonas was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film “The Matrix Resurrections”, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.

Her upcoming slate of films include Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You”, Amazon thriller series “Citadel”, produced by Russo Brothers,”Sangeet”, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband. She will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.

Back home in India, Chopra Jonas will be seen in Hindi movie “Jee Le Zaraa” with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. It is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma