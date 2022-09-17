Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Are All Smiles In This Unseen Pic With Daughter Malti Marie | See Here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are doting parents to their daughter Malti Marie and often share adorable pictures of their daughter on social media. The couple welcomed their daughter earlier this year via surrogacy. Even though Nick and Priyanka have kept their daughter away from paparazzi and social media, the couple shares her pictures with her face hidden. On Nick's birthday, Priyanka's friend Tamanna Dutt shared an adorable picture of Nick, Priyanka and Malti on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen holding her daughter in her arms and Nick can be seen standing beside her.

Priyanka earlier shared a fun video of Malti vibing to Rekha Bhardwaj's song 'Sasural Genda Phool'. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Saturday mornings be like…" Malti can be seen wearing a cute pink dress. Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Dia Mirza are all hearts for social media. The song 'Sasural Genda Phool' is composed by AR Rahman. It s from the film Delhi 6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She posted an adorable selfie with her daughter and wrote, "Love like no other". Priyanka's cousin and actress Praineeti Chopra wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr". Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor commented, "PC and her baby …Biggestt hug".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her family and friends in Mexico City. She wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

"So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will star in an action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. The series is reported to be the second most expensive television show of all time. Moreover, she will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. It is a girls' road trip film and the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me'.