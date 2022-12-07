Priyanka Chopra Makes Shocking Revelation About Bollywood: ‘I Would Get Paid 10% Of The Salary Of My Male Co-Actor’

Priyanka Chopra, who has worked in both Hindi and English language films in her career, recently spoke about the pay parity she faced during her career. In a career spanning over 22-years now, the former Miss World spoke about being paid less than a male co-star in Bollywood.

Speaking to BBC 100 Women, Priyanka Chopra said, "I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor.” The ‘Baywatch’ star who last featured in Bollywood in the 2019-film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ added that the pay gap between male and female co-actors is ‘substantially large’.

"It's large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood. My generation of female actors have definitely asked for equal pay. We've asked, but we've not got it,” Priyanka Chopra was quoted as saying in the interview with BBC 100 Women.

Priyanka Chopra recalled how as a young actor working in the Indian film industry, she thought it was absolutely OK to sit and wait for hours while the male co-actor on set took his own time. “I accepted the deep rooted patriarchy as "normal",” the ‘Citadel’ actor was quoted as saying.

About being asked how Hollywood is with pay-parity, Priyanka Chopra said that her upcoming show ‘Citadel’ is the first time she is receiving equal pay as her co-actor. "Well, the first time it's happened to me, it has happened in Hollywood. So I don't know going forward. Because this was my first show with a male actor as a co-lead," the ‘Quantico’ actor said in her interview.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with Russo Brothers’ ‘Citadel’. The series will star Richard Madden and will release exclusively on Prime Video.

In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.